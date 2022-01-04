Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO Soldier selected for prestigious position

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    04.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Cody Summers (right) and CSSC logistician Dick Mulder validate the contents of NATO Critical Information Systems equipment bound for Bydgoszcz, Poland, to support ongoing NATO exercises. (Courtesy Photo)

