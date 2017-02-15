220410-N-DK722-1065 SOUTHERN PENINSULA, Iceland (April 10, 2022) An Icelandic Coast Guard rescue helicopter Airbus (TF-GNA) lands to transfer simulated evacuees to Keflavik Air Base during exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV22), April 10, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 VIRIN: 220409-N-DK722-1065 This work, Icelandic Coast Guard Conducts Simulated Evacuation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cameron Edy