    Icelandic Coast Guard Conducts Simulated Evacuation [Image 2 of 5]

    Icelandic Coast Guard Conducts Simulated Evacuation

    ICELAND

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220410-N-DK722-1054 SOUTHERN PENINSULA, Iceland (April 10, 2022) An Icelandic Coast Guard rescue helicopter Airbus (TF-GNA) lands to transfer simulated evacuees to Keflavik Air Base during exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV22), April 10, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Icelandic Coast Guard Conducts Simulated Evacuation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iceland
    Humanitarian Assitance
    U.S. Navy
    Icelandic Coast Guard
    NorthernViking22

