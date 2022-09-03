Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. SOF Train with Lithuanian Forces [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. SOF Train with Lithuanian Forces

    KAUNAS, LITHUANIA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alisha Grezlik 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Lithuanian Special Forces snipers conduct sniper range qualifications with U.S. Special Forces in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 9, 2022. These weekly training sessions reinforce good habits and procedures for advanced combat marksmanship training that are useful in any type of environment. Joint range day evaluations like this are used to exchange tactics, enhance mission readiness and maintain advanced combat marksmanship skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alisha Grezlik)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 06:33
    Photo ID: 7138346
    VIRIN: 220309-A-UI440-2008
    Resolution: 5911x3237
    Size: 997.65 KB
    Location: KAUNAS, LT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    sof
    special forces
    Lithuania

