Lithuanian Special Forces snipers conduct sniper range qualifications with U.S. Special Forces in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 9, 2022. These weekly training sessions reinforce good habits and procedures for advanced combat marksmanship training that are useful in any type of environment. Joint range day evaluations like this are used to exchange tactics, enhance mission readiness and maintain advanced combat marksmanship skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alisha Grezlik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 06:33 Photo ID: 7138346 VIRIN: 220309-A-UI440-2008 Resolution: 5911x3237 Size: 997.65 KB Location: KAUNAS, LT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. SOF Train with Lithuanian Forces [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Alisha Grezlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.