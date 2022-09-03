U.S. SOF Train with Lithuanian Forces

U.S. Special Forces conduct range exercises consisting of close quarter battle training (0-15 meters), distance shooting with barriers for precision, during a bilateral training exercise held in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 9, 2022. These weekly training sessions with the Lithuanian Special Forces reinforce good habits, exchange tactics, enhance mission readiness and maintain advanced combat marksmanship skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alisha Grezlik)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022
Location: KAUNAS, LT