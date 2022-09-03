U.S. SOF Train with Lithuanian Forces

A U.S. Special Forces member sights his target during a timed range qualification in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 9, 2022. These range qualifications consist of close quarter battle training (0-15 meters), replicating open woods or urban environments. These weekly training sessions with the Lithuanian Special Forces reinforce good habits, exchange tactics, enhance mission readiness and maintain advanced combat marksmanship skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alisha Grezlik)

