U.S. SOF Train with Lithuanian Forces

U.S. Special Forces conduct a timed range exercise where they fire in unison on the sound of a whistle, during a bilateral training exercise held in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 9, 2022. These weekly training sessions with the Lithuanian Special Forces reinforce good habits, exchange tactics, enhance mission readiness and maintain advanced combat marksmanship skills while promoting a strong partnership with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alisha Grezlik)

