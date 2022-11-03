3ABCT 4ID Suicide Prevention Chain Teach March 2022

Leaders with 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division discussed suicide prevention methods, crisis escalation and management, and the resources available to Soldiers during the brigade suicide prevention chain teach, Fort Carson, Colorado, March 11, 2022. Suicide prevention training continues to evolve, as leaders seek more effective and holistic solutions to better care for their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022
Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US