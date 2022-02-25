A Yokota spouse takes a photo from inside of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a Spouse Orientation Flight opportunity at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2022. The spouses had the opportunity to fly on the C-130, UH-1N Huey and C-12 Huron as part of the orientation day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

