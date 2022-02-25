Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spouse Orientation Flight [Image 5 of 6]

    Spouse Orientation Flight

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Yokota spouse takes a photo from inside of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a Spouse Orientation Flight opportunity at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2022. The spouses had the opportunity to fly on the C-130, UH-1N Huey and C-12 Huron as part of the orientation day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    This work, Spouse Orientation Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    C130J
    Super Hercules
    C-12
    UH-1N
    DAFSpouse22

