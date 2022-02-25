Yokota spouses pose for a photo inside of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a Spouse Orientation Flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2022. The spouses had the opportunity to fly on the C-130, UH-1N Huey and C-12 Huron as part of the orientation day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7138214
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-KS661-1001
|Resolution:
|7836x4408
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spouse Orientation Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
