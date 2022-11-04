On Day 2 of Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition, the 12 Soldiers completed the Army Combat Fitness Test; practice hand grenade throw; day and night land navigations; weapons assembly and disassembly; and, a surprise, hilly four-mile run.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 01:40
|Photo ID:
|7138171
|VIRIN:
|220411-A-QJ905-914
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|20.44 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation Management Command-Europe 2022 Best Warrior Competition - Day 2 [Image 3 of 3], by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
