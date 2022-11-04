Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 2 [Image 4 of 12]

    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 2

    GERMANY

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    On Day 2 of Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition, the 12 Soldiers completed the Army Combat Fitness Test; practice hand grenade throw; day and night land navigations; weapons assembly and disassembly; and, a surprise, hilly four-mile run.

