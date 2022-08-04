220408-N-CZ759-1499 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 8, 2022) – Airman Anthony Crawford, a member of the ship’s crash and salvage team, from Charlotte, N.C., observes flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 8. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7138140
|VIRIN:
|220408-N-CZ759-1499
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|991.18 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 220408-N-CZ759-1499 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT