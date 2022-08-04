Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220408-N-CZ759-1169 [Image 6 of 7]

    220408-N-CZ759-1169

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220408-N-CZ759-1169 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 8, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 taxies on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 8. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7138139
    VIRIN: 220408-N-CZ759-1169
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 766.57 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    U.S. Marine Corps
    F-35B Lightning II
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

