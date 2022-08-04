220408-N-CZ759-1137 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 8, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Vanessa Bocobo, from Wahiawa, Hawaii, communicates with flight deck control during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 8. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7138138
|VIRIN:
|220408-N-CZ759-1137
|Resolution:
|4933x3289
|Size:
|893.38 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 220408-N-CZ759-1137 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT