A1C Paitin-Kalena Wickham Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paitin-Kalena Wickham, 18th Dental Squadron dental assistant from Reno, Nevada was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

