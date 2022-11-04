AIEA, Hawaii (April 11, 2022) Matt Cornman, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, performs a routine inspection on a water pipe that connects to a granular activated carbon system at the Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 22:05
|Photo ID:
|7138077
|VIRIN:
|220411-N-TO792-1004
|Resolution:
|4809x3206
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|AIEA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Hill Monitoring [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
