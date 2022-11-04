Red Hill Monitoring

AIEA, Hawaii (April 11, 2022) Jonathan Martinez, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, checks pressure on a water pipe that connects to a granular activated carbon system at the Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

