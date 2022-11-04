Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Monitoring [Image 1 of 4]

    Red Hill Monitoring

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (April 11, 2022) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors Matt Cornman, front, and Jonathan Martinez perform a routine inspection on a water pipe that connects to a granular activated carbon system at the Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 22:05
    Photo ID: 7138075
    VIRIN: 220411-N-TO792-1014
    Resolution: 5413x3609
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 
