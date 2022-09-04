Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Conducts ACV Ops with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 6 of 6]

    Makin Island Conducts ACV Ops with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220410-N-XK047-1066

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 10, 2022) - U.S. Marines assigned to the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct waterborne training with the Amphibious Combat Vehicle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the Pacific Ocean, April 10. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 22:49
    Photo ID: 7138055
    VIRIN: 220410-N-XK047-1066
    Resolution: 5701x3801
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Makin Island Conducts ACV Ops with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    Marines
    LHD 8
    MKI
    ACV

