PACIFIC OCEAN (April 10, 2022) - U.S. Marines assigned to the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct waterborne training with the Amphibious Combat Vehicle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the Pacific Ocean, April 10. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7138055 VIRIN: 220410-N-XK047-1066 Resolution: 5701x3801 Size: 1.56 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Conducts ACV Ops with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.