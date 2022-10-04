220410-N-VS068-1080



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 10, 2022) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) conduct waterborne training with Amphibious Combat Vehicles assigned to the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division in the Pacific Ocean, April 10. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7138050 VIRIN: 220410-N-VS068-1080 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.6 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Conducts ACV Ops with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.