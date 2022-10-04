220410-N-VS068-1024



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 10, 2022) - An Amphibious Combat Vehicle with the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, enters the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during waterborne training in the Pacific Ocean, April 10. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7138049 VIRIN: 220410-N-VS068-1024 Resolution: 5966x3977 Size: 1.62 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Conducts ACV Ops with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.