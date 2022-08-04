HONOLULU (April 8, 2022) Capt. Alexander Hutchinson, deputy fleet civil engineer for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with engineering students and staff at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 19:01 Photo ID: 7137962 VIRIN: 220408-N-ER806-1033 Resolution: 3293x2195 Size: 4.26 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220408-N-ER806-1033 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.