220409-N-GF955-1223

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 9, 2022) -- An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, embarked aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) flies through the clouds while conducting counter narcotics operations, April 9, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 16:57 Photo ID: 7137794 VIRIN: 220409-N-GF955-1223 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.34 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings and USS Wichita Work Together [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.