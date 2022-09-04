USS Billings and USS Wichita Work Together

220409-N-GF955-1170

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 9, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) breaks away from the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) while conducting counter narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea, April 9, 2022. Billings and Wichita are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 16:57 Photo ID: 7137792 VIRIN: 220409-N-GF955-1170