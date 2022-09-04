USS Billings and USS Wichita Work Together

220409-N-GF955-1127

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 9, 2022) -- MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachments 6 and 7, fly over the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) while conducting counter narcotics operations with the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), April 9, 2022. Billings and Wichita are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

