    USS Billings and USS Wichita Work Together [Image 4 of 11]

    USS Billings and USS Wichita Work Together

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220409-N-GF955-1110
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 9, 2022) - MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachments 6 and 7, fly over the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) while conducting counter narcotics operations with the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), April 9, 2022. Billings and Wichita are deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 16:57
    Photo ID: 7137789
    VIRIN: 220409-N-GF955-1110
    Resolution: 6540x4360
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings and USS Wichita Work Together [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60S
    US Southern Command
    LCS
    Counter-Narcotics
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet

