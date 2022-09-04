220409-N-GF955-1069

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 9, 2022) -- An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, transfers ammunition from the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), April 9, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 16:57 Photo ID: 7137788 VIRIN: 220409-N-GF955-1069 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 2 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings and USS Wichita Work Together [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.