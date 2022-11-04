CMSgt Carl D. Schneider Jr., is the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Ark. and serves as a member of the commander's staff to advise and assist in matters concerning enlisted members of the command or organization.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 15:16 Photo ID: 7137608 VIRIN: 220411-Z-UU583-0003 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 592.85 KB Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT CARL D. “SLASH” SCHNEIDER JR, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.