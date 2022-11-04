CMSgt Carl D. Schneider Jr., is the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Ark. and serves as a member of the commander's staff to advise and assist in matters concerning enlisted members of the command or organization.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 15:16
|Photo ID:
|7137608
|VIRIN:
|220411-Z-UU583-0003
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|592.85 KB
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT CARL D. “SLASH” SCHNEIDER JR, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
