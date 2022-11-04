Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT CARL D. "SLASH" SCHNEIDER JR

    CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT CARL D. “SLASH” SCHNEIDER JR

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    CMSgt Carl D. Schneider Jr., is the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Ark. and serves as a member of the commander's staff to advise and assist in matters concerning enlisted members of the command or organization.

