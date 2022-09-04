A U.S. Air Force fire truck responds to a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 12:06
|Photo ID:
|7137255
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-FV908-1329
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wildfire at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT