Wildfire at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis

Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, ignite a controlled "burn-out" to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

