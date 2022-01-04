OHARNG Best Warrior Competition Photos

Spc. Alexander Posar, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, performs a leg-tuck for the physical fitness event during the Ohio Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Ravenna, Ohio on April 1, 2022. The winners of the BWC will move on to represent the Ohio Army National Guard at the regional level competition this summer. The BWC recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the future. (Photo by Sgt Katelin Uhinck, 196TH Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/RELEASED)

