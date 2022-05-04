HC-130J provides CSARTE support

Staff Sgt. Andrew Meyers, 79th Rescue Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, sports this year’s Combat Search and Rescue Training Event patch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2022. CSARTE is a semiannual joint training event which focuses on maximizing integration and practicing personnel recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

