Staff Sgt. Andrew Meyers, 79th Rescue Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, sports this year’s Combat Search and Rescue Training Event patch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2022. CSARTE is a semiannual joint training event which focuses on maximizing integration and practicing personnel recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 03:59
|Photo ID:
|7136487
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-WE075-1078
|Resolution:
|4597x3059
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HC-130J provides CSARTE support [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
