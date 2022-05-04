Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HC-130J provides CSARTE support [Image 4 of 4]

    HC-130J provides CSARTE support

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Meyers, 79th Rescue Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, sports this year’s Combat Search and Rescue Training Event patch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 5, 2022. CSARTE is a semiannual joint training event which focuses on maximizing integration and practicing personnel recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 03:59
    Photo ID: 7136487
    VIRIN: 220405-F-WE075-1078
    Resolution: 4597x3059
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J provides CSARTE support [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    OSAN AIR BASE
    51st Fighter Wing
    HC-130J Combat King II
    CSARTE

