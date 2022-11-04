Force Master Chief Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

220411-N-LI114-1112 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2022) Force Master Chief, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Force Master Chief H. Trenton Schmidt speaks to Sailors on the aft mess deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a visit to the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Michael Jarmiolowski)

