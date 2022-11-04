Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Master Chief Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 2 of 6]

    Force Master Chief Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    JAPAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220411-N-LI114-1031 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2022) Force Master Chief H. Trenton Schmidt, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents a coin to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Aaron Aslam aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a visit to the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Michael Jarmiolowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 03:15
    Photo ID: 7136479
    VIRIN: 220411-N-LI114-1031
    Resolution: 5587x3729
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force Master Chief Visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Force Master Chief
    Seventh Fleet

