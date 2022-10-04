Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation Management Command-Europe 2022 Best Warrior Competition - Day 1 [Image 7 of 8]

    Installation Management Command-Europe 2022 Best Warrior Competition - Day 1

    GERMANY

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Pfc. Hubert Calamohoy, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, displays his gear during the layout competition.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 01:14
    This work, Installation Management Command-Europe 2022 Best Warrior Competition - Day 1 [Image 8 of 8], by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

