Sgt. 1st Class Diana Isom briefed the twelve Soldiers competing in the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 01:13
|Photo ID:
|7136429
|VIRIN:
|220410-A-QJ905-103
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|15.3 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation Management Command-Europe 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
