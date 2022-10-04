220409-N-HT014-0121 PEARL HARBOR (April 9, 2022) Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Petty Officer Tracy L. Hunt pins the Command Master Chief badge on Master Chief Ervin J. Kelly during his promotion ceremony at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel at the conclusion of Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, all-hands call. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1ST Class Ernesto Bonilla)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 22:18
|Photo ID:
|7136402
|VIRIN:
|220410-N-HT014-0121
|Resolution:
|2100x1293
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ernesto Bonilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT