CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor

220409-N-HT014-0113 PEARL HARBOR (April 9, 2022) Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, engages with Sailors during his first visit to Navy Reserve Center, Pearl Harbor during an all-hands call at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. Mustin discusses mission priorities of the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions and continuing transformation of the Navy Reserve Force. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1ST Class Ernesto Bonilla)

