Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Biological “Brothers in Arms”

    Biological “Brothers in Arms”

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.02.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Dae Lee, left, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Staff Sgt. Ja Lee, 374th SFS combat arms instructor, pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 1, 2022. April 10 is National Siblings Day, and as brothers Dae and Ja serve together to protect the Airmen of Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2014
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 22:02
    Photo ID: 7136398
    VIRIN: 220401-F-VB704-1001
    Resolution: 4758x3399
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biological “Brothers in Arms”, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Biological &ldquo;Brothers in Arms&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Arms
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
    37th SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT