Biological “Brothers in Arms”

Airman 1st Class Dae Lee, left, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Staff Sgt. Ja Lee, 374th SFS combat arms instructor, pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 1, 2022. April 10 is National Siblings Day, and as brothers Dae and Ja serve together to protect the Airmen of Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 03.02.2014 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP