    CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 5]

    CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ernesto Bonilla 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    220409-N-HT014-0068 PEARL HARBOR (April 9, 2022) Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, salutes during morning colors alongside leadership during his first visit to Navy Reserve Center, Pearl Harbor. Mustin visited with individual units and held an all-hands call at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel where he talked through the mission priorities of the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions and continuing transformation of the Navy Reserve Force. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1ST Class Ernesto Bonilla)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ernesto Bonilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    Hawaii
    BONILLA
    CNR
    NPASE Pacific
    NRC Pearl Harbor

