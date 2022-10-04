CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor

220409-N-HT014-0068 PEARL HARBOR (April 9, 2022) Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, salutes during morning colors alongside leadership during his first visit to Navy Reserve Center, Pearl Harbor. Mustin visited with individual units and held an all-hands call at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel where he talked through the mission priorities of the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions and continuing transformation of the Navy Reserve Force. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1ST Class Ernesto Bonilla)

