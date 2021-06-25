Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fully Vaccinated Working Quarantine Action Plan infographic [Image 13 of 13]

    Fully Vaccinated Working Quarantine Action Plan infographic

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman 

    8th Army

    Infographic explaining permitted actions within U.S. Forces Korea's Working Quarantine Action Plan policy, as of Jun. 25, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 21:33
    This work, Fully Vaccinated Working Quarantine Action Plan infographic [Image 13 of 13], by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea
    quarantine
    Infographic
    COVID-19
    COVID

