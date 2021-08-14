The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, conduct a flyover at the Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2022. The airshow pays tribute to air power from the earliest U.S. military inventory to modern day aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 19:29 Photo ID: 7136304 VIRIN: 220410-F-FI076-1197 Resolution: 4543x3104 Size: 1 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022-Day 2 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.