Patrons interact with a S.T.E.M. display at the Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2022. The airshow pays tribute to air power from the earliest U.S. military inventory to modern day aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 19:28 Photo ID: 7136296 VIRIN: 220410-F-FI076-0106 Resolution: 4377x3689 Size: 924.76 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022-Day 2 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.