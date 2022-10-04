Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022-Day 2 [Image 1 of 9]

    Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022-Day 2

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel VanZale 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Patrons interact with a S.T.E.M. display at the Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2022. The airshow pays tribute to air power from the earliest U.S. military inventory to modern day aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

    This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022-Day 2 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

