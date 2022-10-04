Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBC Air Expo 2022: Day 2 [Image 9 of 10]

    JBC Air Expo 2022: Day 2

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform an aerial demonstration at the Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2022. The airshow showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2d Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 19:22
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBC Air Expo 2022: Day 2 [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    Airpower
    AF75
    TitansOfFlight
    JBCAirExpo22
    BestAF

