Hemodialysis “C” School, NMC Portsmouth

Organizationally, the Hemodialysis “C” school aligns under our Academic Programs Directorate, led by Mr. Glenn Smith and is one of three “C” schools under NMLPDC, the other two being the Tri-service optician school (TOPS) and the Oral Maxillofacial Laboratory Technician School. For those not too familiar with the Navy Corpsmen training pipeline, a “C” school provides advanced technical enlisted training in a particular skill.
