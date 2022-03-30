Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TOPS Class 21-020, students, family and staff [Image 3 of 4]

    TOPS Class 21-020, students, family and staff

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    TOPS Class 21-020 family and staff

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 18:37
    Photo ID: 7136215
    VIRIN: 220330-N-WB720-162
    Resolution: 939x735
    Size: 241.39 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOPS Class 21-020, students, family and staff [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Emilio Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TOPS Class 21-020 and staff
    Naval Ophthalmic Support Training Activity (NOSTRA) and Tri-service Optician School (TOPS)
    TOPS Class 21-020, students, family and staff
    Hemodialysis “C” School, NMC Portsmouth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMLPDC XO&rsquo;s Adventures: Excellence Every Where You Look

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy Medicine #NMLPDC #TOPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT