Security Forces and Local Police K9 Partners in Training

Officer Josh Aubart and K9 Vili of the Duluth Police Department observe ID checks at the main gate of the 148th Fighter Wing as they participate in multi-agency training with 148th Fighter Wing Security Forces, Duluth, Minn., April 8, 2022. The cooperative training provides Security Forces and local police an opportunity to understand each agency’s capabilities, build community relationships and provide exposure for the K9 and handler to various environments and scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)

