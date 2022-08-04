Security Forces and Local Police K9 Partners in Training

Officer Josh Aubart and K9 Vili of the Duluth Police Department tour the 148th Fighter Wing as they participate in multi-agency training and familiarization in partnership with the 148th Fighter Wing Secuirty Forces personnel, Duluth, Minn., April 8, 2022. The cooperative training provides SFS and local police an opportunity to understand each agency’s capabilities, build community relationships and provide exposure for the K9 and handler to various environments and scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)

