Security Forces and Local Police K9 Partners in Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 148th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), Minnesota Air National Guard along with Officer Josh Aubart and K9 Vili of the Duluth Police Department clear a building during multi-agency training in partnership with the Duluth Police Department at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., April 8, 2022. The cooperative training provides SFS and local police an opportunity to understand each agency’s capabilities, build community relationships and provide exposure for the K9 and handler to various environments and scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)

