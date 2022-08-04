Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces and Local Police K9 Partners in Training [Image 3 of 14]

    Security Forces and Local Police K9 Partners in Training

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 148th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), Minnesota Air National Guard along with Officer Josh Aubart and K9 Vili of the Duluth Police Department clear a building during multi-agency training in partnership with the Duluth Police Department at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., April 8, 2022. The cooperative training provides SFS and local police an opportunity to understand each agency’s capabilities, build community relationships and provide exposure for the K9 and handler to various environments and scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 14:08
    Photo ID: 7135809
    VIRIN: 220408-Z-ZH124-1110
    Resolution: 5142x7713
    Size: 22.1 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces and Local Police K9 Partners in Training [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Security Forces
    Minnesota National Guard
    K9
    Training
    National Guard

